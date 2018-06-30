Steven Gerrard Could Hand This Rangers Star Lifeline – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers great Derek Johnstone thinks Steven Gerrard could use a three-man defence next season and therefore feels that veteran defender Bruno Alves may have a role to play under the new manager.



The 36-year-old, who arrived at the club last summer on a two-year deal from Cagliari, has been tipped in some quarters for a summer exit.











The Portuguese managed a total of 25 appearances for the Gers last term, adding to the scoresheet once and setting up another for his team-mates.



With Gerrard taking over at Ibrox and starting off with the process of a complete overhaul, there has been speculation that Alves might not be kept.





Johnstone though believes that Alves's career might find a lifeline simply because of the fact that the Liverpool legend could look to use him at heart of a three-man defence.



"Bruno Alves is a player who has been accused of lacking commitment; however, I am not convinced that we have seen the last of the Portuguese", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



"I fancy Gerrard will play with a three-man defence and that is why I feel the veteran defender might be kept on."



Alves is currently in Russia with the Portugal squad as he looks for the perfect international swansong.

