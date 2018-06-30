XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 19:56 BST

Steven Gerrard Could Hand This Rangers Star Lifeline – Gers Legend

 




Rangers great Derek Johnstone thinks Steven Gerrard could use a three-man defence next season and therefore feels that veteran defender Bruno Alves may have a role to play under the new manager.

The 36-year-old, who arrived at the club last summer on a two-year deal from Cagliari, has been tipped in some quarters for a summer exit.




The Portuguese managed a total of 25 appearances for the Gers last term, adding to the scoresheet once and setting up another for his team-mates.

With Gerrard taking over at Ibrox and starting off with the process of a complete overhaul, there has been speculation that Alves might not be kept.
 


Johnstone though believes that Alves's career might find a lifeline simply because of the fact that the Liverpool legend could look to use him at heart of a three-man defence.

"Bruno Alves is a player who has been accused of lacking commitment; however, I am not convinced that we have seen the last of the Portuguese", Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.


"I fancy Gerrard will play with a three-man defence and that is why I feel the veteran defender might be kept on."

Alves is currently in Russia with the Portugal squad as he looks for the perfect international swansong. 
 