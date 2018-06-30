XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 22:00 BST

Steven Gerrard’s Name Alone Has Huge Pull Factor – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Brian Laudrup is sure that Steven Gerrard's name alone will make players want to play for the Gers. 

Gerrard took the job of Rangers boss officially at the start of the month and the Ibrox outfit have already been busy this summer as they look to hit the new campaign running.




Further signings are expected and Laudrup believes Gerrard's name alone will be an attraction when players hear of an approach from Rangers.

"It's a huge job for a manager who hasn't managed before apart from youth teams in Liverpool", the Dane told BBC Sportsound.
 


"But, having said that, as a player, he was phenomenal and just by mentioning Gerrard's name with Rangers a lot of players will be interested to join a club like that."

Despite Rangers being busy in the transfer market, Laudrup thinks that integrating the new arrivals quickly will be an issue for a Gers side who will not be able to afford to lose ground on Celtic from the off.


"If you go out and get seven or eight new players, they need time to gel and the problem is time is an issue when you're playing in Scotland with a very good Celtic side.

"Rangers have to be up for it right from the start", Laudrup added.

Rangers are first in action in the Europa League, with Gerrard hoping to plot a route through to the group stage, which would be a big boost for the Gers.
 