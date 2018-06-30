Steven Gerrard’s Name Alone Has Huge Pull Factor – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Brian Laudrup is sure that Steven Gerrard's name alone will make players want to play for the Gers.



Gerrard took the job of Rangers boss officially at the start of the month and the Ibrox outfit have already been busy this summer as they look to hit the new campaign running.











Further signings are expected and Laudrup believes Gerrard's name alone will be an attraction when players hear of an approach from Rangers.



"It's a huge job for a manager who hasn't managed before apart from youth teams in Liverpool", the Dane told BBC Sportsound.





"But, having said that, as a player, he was phenomenal and just by mentioning Gerrard's name with Rangers a lot of players will be interested to join a club like that."



Despite Rangers being busy in the transfer market, Laudrup thinks that integrating the new arrivals quickly will be an issue for a Gers side who will not be able to afford to lose ground on Celtic from the off.



"If you go out and get seven or eight new players, they need time to gel and the problem is time is an issue when you're playing in Scotland with a very good Celtic side.



"Rangers have to be up for it right from the start", Laudrup added.



Rangers are first in action in the Europa League, with Gerrard hoping to plot a route through to the group stage, which would be a big boost for the Gers.

