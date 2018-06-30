Teemu Pukki Was Very Poor At Celtic – Bhoys Legend On Norwich Switch For Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton is crossing his fingers that Teemu Pukki can do better at Norwich City than he did at Parkhead.



The Canaries have snapped up the Finland international following the expiry of his contract with Danish giants Brondby.











Pukki netted 19 times in 44 games for Brondby last season and Norwich are hoping he can hit the ground running in the Championship.



He struggled to make an impact during his time at Celtic from 2013 until 2015, with one year of the spell spent on loan at Brondby.





The striker managed just eight goals for the Bhoys and Sutton, who also turned out for Norwich, is hoping a different Pukki steps onto the pitch at Carrow Road.



Sutton wrote on Twitter: "Pukki was very poor at Celtic.



"Hopefully he will do well at Norwich!"



Pukki, 28, has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at Carrow Road and has been dubbed a "technical player with really smart movements" by Norwich boss Daniel Farke.

