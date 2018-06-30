XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 17:56 BST

They Are Hugely Important – Manuel Pellegrini Nails Down West Ham Backroom Team

 




West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed his backroom staff as he puts the finishing touches to his support network for the coming campaign.

The former Manchester City manager will be assisted by his long-time deputy Ruben Cousillas and highly-rated Enzo Maresca.




Former Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero will slot in as the goalkeeping coach at the London Stadium.

The fitness coach for the squad next season will be Jose Cabello, who will be reunited with the veteran manager after working with him previously at Malaga, Manchester City and Hebei China Fortune.
 


Cabello will have Portuguese coach Felix Cao to assist him, someone who also worked with Pellegrini in China.

Giving his reaction to the appointment, Pellegrini said that his backroom staff have always been important for him and will play an important and critical role in ensuring success at West ham as well.


"My backroom staff are hugely important to me, as they have been throughout my managerial career”, Pellegrini told his club's official website.

“I know they will play a pivotal role in helping the team prepare and perform to the best possible level."

The Hammers will travel to Switzerland for a training camp and a game against Challenge League side FC Winterthur before returning to England for as many as five pre-season games.
 