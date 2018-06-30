They Are Hugely Important – Manuel Pellegrini Nails Down West Ham Backroom Team

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed his backroom staff as he puts the finishing touches to his support network for the coming campaign.



The former Manchester City manager will be assisted by his long-time deputy Ruben Cousillas and highly-rated Enzo Maresca.











Former Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero will slot in as the goalkeeping coach at the London Stadium.



The fitness coach for the squad next season will be Jose Cabello, who will be reunited with the veteran manager after working with him previously at Malaga, Manchester City and Hebei China Fortune.





Cabello will have Portuguese coach Felix Cao to assist him, someone who also worked with Pellegrini in China.



Giving his reaction to the appointment, Pellegrini said that his backroom staff have always been important for him and will play an important and critical role in ensuring success at West ham as well.



"My backroom staff are hugely important to me, as they have been throughout my managerial career”, Pellegrini told his club's official website.



“I know they will play a pivotal role in helping the team prepare and perform to the best possible level."



The Hammers will travel to Switzerland for a training camp and a game against Challenge League side FC Winterthur before returning to England for as many as five pre-season games.

