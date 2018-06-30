Tottenham Have Big Competition As Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool Join Tanguy Ndombele Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Tanguy Ndombele this summer.



The 21-year-old midfielder’s future at Lyon has come under the scanner with suggestions that he could leave France for a big money offer in the ongoing window.











Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the young French midfielder in recent weeks and Mauricio Pochettino is claimed to be keen on taking him to north London this summer.



However, Ndombele features on the shortlist of a raft of clubs in Europe, including in the Premier League, and there is expected to be a serious bidding war for his services, meaning Tottenham have competition.





According to French daily Le Progres, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are amongst the clutch of clubs who eyeing a summer swoop for the Lyon midfield man.



Paris Saint-Germain have also positioned themselves in the chase for the 21-year-old, with Juventus and Roma also carrying the torch for Italy in the transfer race for Ndombele.



Ndombele, 21, joined Lyon from Amiens on loan last summer and the club are ready to trigger the option to buy him in order to sell him for a huge profit in the current window.



The option to sign him is set at €8m with a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

