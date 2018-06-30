XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2018 - 14:54 BST

Tottenham Have Big Competition As Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool Join Tanguy Ndombele Chase

 




Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder’s future at Lyon has come under the scanner with suggestions that he could leave France for a big money offer in the ongoing window.




Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the young French midfielder in recent weeks and Mauricio Pochettino is claimed to be keen on taking him to north London this summer.

However, Ndombele features on the shortlist of a raft of clubs in Europe, including in the Premier League, and there is expected to be a serious bidding war for his services, meaning Tottenham have competition.
 


According to French daily Le Progres, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are amongst the clutch of clubs who eyeing a summer swoop for the Lyon midfield man.

Paris Saint-Germain have also positioned themselves in the chase for the 21-year-old, with Juventus and Roma also carrying the torch for Italy in the transfer race for Ndombele.


Ndombele, 21, joined Lyon from Amiens on loan last summer and the club are ready to trigger the option to buy him in order to sell him for a huge profit in the current window.

The option to sign him is set at €8m with a 20 per cent sell-on clause.
 