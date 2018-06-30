Victor Orta Sold Me On Leeds United Move, Lewis Baker Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Lewis Baker has revealed that director of football Victor Orta played a key role in selling him the plan for next season at Elland Road.



The midfielder has joined the Yorkshire giants on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea and becomes the first signing for Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds this summer.











He had loan spells at MK Dons and Vitesse Arnhem and also spent last season at Middlesbrough, where he scored two goals in 14 appearances for the Riverside outfit.



Baker is looking forward to starting a fresh journey at Leeds and admits Orta spoke to him at length about the club’s vision for next season and the kind of football they want to play.





The midfielder also revealed his excitement at working under Bielsa, who he believes has huge aspirations for Leeds for the upcoming Championship campaign.



Asked what convinced him to join Leeds, Baker told LUTV: “Like I said, the plan they have come up for next season, bringing in the new manager.



“The director of football spoke to me at length about how they want to play this season and it sounded like a great opportunity for me.



“Obviously if you know your football, you know he’s a massive manager and has managed some of the best players in the world.



“He’s got aspirations for the season and like I said, I spoke to the director of football as well and it seemed like a good move for me.”



Leeds are looking to ship in and out more players in the coming weeks, with Bielsa recently admitting that as many as 15 players could be shown the door this summer.