Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham Target Ruben Loftus-Cheek Says He’ll Base Future Decision On This

Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham target Ruben Loftus-Cheek is clear that he must play regular first team football next season and it will be a big factor in whether or not he decides to stay at Chelsea.



Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and he sought to clock up regular game time to aid his development.











The 22-year-old saw injury interrupt his season, but still managed to make 24 Premier League appearances for Roy Hodgson's Eagles, as they avoided relegation.



His future is under the microscope this summer amid thoughts he may again struggle to earn game time back at Chelsea.



I talked to to Ruben Loftus-Cheek today for @5liveSport. He told me he has to play next season, he’ll base his decision on his future on that.



He spoke really well on the FA youth set up which he says is almost perfect and the ‘people skills’ that have taken him to the top. pic.twitter.com/WyR8f8mK6u — Steve Crossman (@Steve_Crossman) July 1, 2018



And in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Loftus-Cheek insisted that he simply must play regularly next term.



The midfielder is also prepared to base his decision on his future on that aspect.



Chelsea have been claimed to want to keep hold of Loftus-Cheek, but any decision on how much playing time he could receive is likely to be for the Blues manager to make, with Maurizio Sarri claimed to be close to replacing Antonio Conte in the dugout.



Several clubs are already alive to Loftus-Cheek's situation, with Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham all claimed to be keen to offer him a home for the new campaign.

