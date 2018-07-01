XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/07/2018 - 15:49 BST

Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham Target Ruben Loftus-Cheek Says He’ll Base Future Decision On This

 




Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham target Ruben Loftus-Cheek is clear that he must play regular first team football next season and it will be a big factor in whether or not he decides to stay at Chelsea. 

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and he sought to clock up regular game time to aid his development.




The 22-year-old saw injury interrupt his season, but still managed to make 24 Premier League appearances for Roy Hodgson's Eagles, as they avoided relegation.

His future is under the microscope this summer amid thoughts he may again struggle to earn game time back at Chelsea.
 


And in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Loftus-Cheek insisted that he simply must play regularly next term.

The midfielder is also prepared to base his decision on his future on that aspect.


Chelsea have been claimed to want to keep hold of Loftus-Cheek, but any decision on how much playing time he could receive is likely to be for the Blues manager to make, with Maurizio Sarri claimed to be close to replacing Antonio Conte in the dugout.

Several clubs are already alive to Loftus-Cheek's situation, with Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham all claimed to be keen to offer him a home for the new campaign.
 