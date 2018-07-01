FC Porto Could Make Progress On Agreement With Newcastle For Chancel Mbemba Within Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Porto could make progress with Newcastle United over signing Chancel Mbemba at any time over the coming hours.



The Portuguese giants already have an agreement on personal terms with the defender, who is keen to make the move to the Estadio do Dragao.











But there is no agreement in place yet with Newcastle.



According to Portuguese outlet Noticias ao Minuto, talks are continuing and there could be developments in the coming hours.





Anderlecht are also keen on Mbemba, but have been knocked back by the player, while Turkish club Trabzonspor have tried their luck, only to also fail.



With Mbemba having set his heart on playing for Porto, the Portuguese outfit are determined to do all they can.



Mbemba is standing ready to travel to Portugal if an agreement can be found between Porto and Newcastle.



Porto ran away with the Portuguese title last season, finishing with 88 points from their 34 games, suffering just two defeats.

