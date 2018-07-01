XRegister
01/07/2018 - 14:43 BST

Inter Could Change No-Sale Stance On West Ham Target

 




Inter could shift their position on West Ham target Yann Karamoh if they sign Malcom from Bordeaux. 

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with Bordeaux as they bid to snap up Malcom this summer.




Malcom has already given the green light to a switch to the San Siro, but Inter have had difficulty in reaching an agreement with Bordeaux.

However, if they do manage to land the Brazilian then Inter will open the door to an exit for either Karamoh or Antonio Candreva, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.
 


West Ham and Monaco both want Karamoh, while the Hammers are also claimed to have enquired about Candreva.

But Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is a big fan of Karamoh and has been clear about not wanting the 19-year-old to leave the San Siro this summer.


The arrival of Malcom could change things though, meaning West Ham and Monaco are likely to be monitoring proceedings in Italy closely.

Karamoh joined Inter from French side Caen last summer on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.
 