06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/07/2018 - 15:36 BST

Leeds United Obligation To Buy Lewis Baker Claim Dismissed

 




Talk that Leeds United have an obligation to buy Lewis Baker from Chelsea at the end of the midfielder's loan period has been dismissed. 

Baker linked up with Leeds on Saturday, signing a season-long deal at Elland Road, as he looks to kick on with his development away from Stamford Bridge.




It had been suggested on social media that it was reported Leeds had an obligation to buy in the loan agreement, which would have meant signing Baker for a set fee next summer regardless of how his loan spell unfolded.

But in response to talk he had claimed Leeds have an obligation to buy, Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay insisted he had not said that.
 


The journalist did say that Leeds will consider a permanent move for Baker, in the event he impresses during his spell at Elland Road, but the Whites have not committed to buying him.

Baker spent last season on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough, but found his playing time limited following the departure of Garry Monk and appointment of Tony Pulis.


The midfielder has been identified by Leeds as a player who can fit into the style of football new head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to employ.

He is the first signing made by Bielsa at Leeds.
 