Leeds United Yet To Agree Matej Vydra Fee

Leeds United have not yet agreed a fee with Derby County for striker Matej Vydra, despite claims that the Whites are closing in on him.



Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of Vydra and has been leaning towards him over free agent striker Abel Hernandez.











Leeds are claimed to have bid for Vydra and are continuing talks with Derby over signing the striker, who has been left out of the Rams' pre-season trip to a training camp in Tenerife.



That has been seen as a sign by some that a move to Elland Road for the Czech is imminent.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, no fee has been agreed between the two teams.



Derby are bidding to cut their wage bill and raise funds after missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season.



Frank Lampard's side are claimed to be looking for between £11m and £12m to let Vydra go.



Vydra is expected to train at Derby's training base as he builds up his fitness and talks over his future rumble on.



It remains to be seen if other clubs will join the hunt.

