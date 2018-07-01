Many Options, When World Cup Ends We Get To Work – Agent of West Ham and Tottenham Target Rafinha

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Rafinha has admitted that a host of clubs are keen on taking his client away from Barcelona this summer.



Rafinha spent the second half of last term on loan in Italy with Inter and was keen for the Nerazzurri to sign him on a permanent basis.











But Inter have held off doing so and interest in Rafinha has intensified, with Tottenham and West Ham just two of several sides credited with being keen.



The midfielder's agent Mazinho, who is also his father, says that there are "many options" for the player, but indicated developments should only be expected after the World Cup.





Asked by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it whether there are now other Italian clubs and English sides chasing the player, Mazinho replied: "Yes, we have many options.



"At the moment, however, Rafa is a Barcelona player, where he has a contract.



"Many teams are interested.



"Now we are enjoying the holidays, also because I do not know if offers have gone directly to Barcelona.



"For what concerns us, we will wait until the end of the World Cup and then we will be ready to work."



Mazinho was pressed on whether Inter will remain Rafinha's preferred choice, but the agent insists that the Barcelona star cannot just sit around and wait for the Nerazzurri. He also indicated the volume of the clubs keen means big thinking will have to be done.



"The Nerazzurri have not exercised their right to purchase.



"We cannot wait for now.



"Or rather, we cannot wait for Inter to knock at our door again.



"We are working on the player's situation and therefore we cannot prioritise Inter for all these aspects.



"Also, I repeat, the clubs involved are many. And we must think about the future of the player."



The midfielder's father also makes no bones about the fact his son did want to stay at Inter, but the situation is constantly in flux.



"I want to add something important: I repeat, Rafinha wanted to stay at Inter.



"Unhappily it did not happen. It's football. Everything changes from one hour to another."



Rafinha, 25, still has another two years left to run on his contract at the Camp Nou, but is widely tipped to be on the move this summer.

