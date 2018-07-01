XRegister
06 October 2016

01/07/2018 - 22:39 BST

Mikel Merino To Become Real Sociedad’s Third Most Expensive Signing In Coming Days

 




Real Sociedad will complete the signing of Mikel Merino from Newcastle United in the coming days and he will become the Spanish side's third most expensive signing ever. 

The Spanish outfit are closing on sealing a move for Merino, who only joined Newcastle last summer from Borussia Dortmund, initially on loan.




According to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad will pay Newcastle between €10m and €12m.

The 22-year-old clocked up 24 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle under Rafael Benitez last season, chipping in with a single goal and a single assist.
 


Merino came through the youth ranks at Osasuna and starred for the Spanish side until a 2016 switch to Dortmund.

He made just eight appearances for Dortmund and struggled to make an impact in German football for the Ruhr giants.


Merino will be joining a team that finished 13th in La Liga last season.

The midfielder has never played in the Spanish top flight.
 