Nottingham Forest Working To Trim Squad Size

Nottingham Forest are working to move on fringe players amid a flurry of signings for the club.



The Tricky Trees are in the process of overhauling their squad ahead of the forthcoming campaign under boss Aitor Karanka.











Forest have brought in defenders Michael Dawson and Jack Robinson, midfielders Joao Carvalho and Gil Dias, and attackers Diogo Goncalves and Hilal Soudani, while they continue to look to sign Lewis Grabban.



There has been concern from some fans about the way the squad has swelled in recent weeks.





But according to the Nottingham Post, the club are working hard to move on players they deem surplus to requirements.



Forest want to move on several high-earners they feel will not play a part going forward, and exits are tipped to commence soon.



Karanka's men finished in 17th in the Championship last term and are determined not to repeat the mistakes of last season in the coming campaign.



Nottingham Forest start their Championship campaign away at Bristol City on 4th August.

