Paris Saint-Germain Showing Late Interest In Arsenal Target Lucas Torriera

Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, with Arsenal not yet having finalised the signing of the Sampdoria star.



It had been assumed a €30m move for Torriera to join the Unai Emery revolution at Arsenal was done and dusted, but with the midfielder still at the World Cup the Gunners have not yet announced the transfer as complete.











Now there could be complications for Arsenal in the shape of French champions PSG if they have not locked it down.



According to L'Equipe journalist Gilles Favard, the Parc des Princes outfit hold an interest in signing Torreira.





PSG have been keen on landing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, but the Blues are in no mood to lose the services of the France international.



As such, PSG could well turn to Torreira and with the price which is acceptable to Sampdoria now known, would have the resources to pull off the deal.



It remains to be seen if Arsenal's move for the Uruguayan is so far along the line that PSG cannot jump in and hijack it.



But the midfielder is not expected to focus on his next club until his World Cup campaign with Uruguay comes to an end.

