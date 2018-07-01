There Was Chance I Could Have Got Davy Klaassen To Chelsea – Ajax Legend On Much Nicer Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax legend Sjaak Swart has revealed that there was the possibility he could have helped seal a move to Chelsea for Everton flop Davy Klaassen, an option he feels would have been better all round.



Everton splashed the cash to take Klaassen to Goodison Park from Ajax last summer and much was expected from the midfielder.











But the Dutchman struggled to adapt and the sacking of Ronald Koeman saw his chances of first team football decline under successor Sam Allardyce.



Allardyce has now been replaced by Marco Silva, but Klaassen is still expected to be offloaded by Everton and Besiktas have been mooted as a potential destination.





Ajax legend Swart has clear views on why Klaassen did not succeed at Everton and revealed he could have moved the player to Chelsea a year earlier, with a loan then back to the Dutch side.



"[Why did Klaassen not succeed?] Because he only saw the balls flying over him", the man named Mr Ajax told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.



"Davy is a boy who has to be played a lot, but yes, if you are in midfield and you see the balls sailing over you….



"A year earlier there was a chance I could get him to Chelsea.



"He could have played at Ajax for another two years.



"It would have been much nicer", Swart added.



Klaassen is claimed to be a target for Besiktas and could make the move to Turkey in an attempt to rekindle his career.



He clocked up just 249 minutes of football in the Premier League with Everton last season, a far cry from his time at Ajax where he was used to being a key man and made 180 senior appearances.

