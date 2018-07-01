These Are The Things Steven Gerrard Will Excel At As Manager – Ryan Lowe

Follow @insidefutbol





Bury boss Ryan Lowe believes there is little doubt Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be tactically astute and a good man-manager at Ibrox.



Lowe has been close friends with Gerrard since his teenage years and the new Rangers boss' side will take on Bury in a pre-season friendly this coming Friday.











There is much speculation over how Gerrard will handle life in the dugout, with the Rangers job representing his first foray into senior management.



For Lowe, there is little doubt that the Liverpool legend has the attributes needed to be a success in management and he pointed to his friend's communication and tactical skills.





"I think he will be a good man manager. I think he will be tactically astute", Lowe told the Herald Scotland.



"He is obviously new to it just the same as me. The two of us are on the same level in terms of our managerial careers.



"But I am sure he will go on and do very well at it", the Bury boss added.



The clash against Bury on Friday will be crucially important for Gerrard as Rangers step up their preparations for the first qualifying round of the Europa League, with FK Shkupi to provide the opposition.



Rangers also have a friendly against Wigan Athletic set for Saturday 29th July.

