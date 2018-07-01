Torino Move Into Chase For West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are moving into the race for Genoa defender Armando Izzo, who has been chased by West Ham United and Sassuolo.



Izzo is expected to be on the move from Genoa this summer and is highly rated by a number of clubs.











West Ham have had officials in Italy for talks over several players and are keen on Izzo, while Sassuolo have already reached an agreement with Genoa.



But Izzo has not signed for any club yet and, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Torino are now inserting themselves into the race.





Izzo is rated by Torino coach Walter Mazzarri and the Serie A side want to try to win the race for his signature.



The 26-year-old has made close to 100 appearances in Serie A over the course of his career and joined Genoa in 2014.



Genoa have Izzo under contract until the summer of 2022.



Izzo came through the youth ranks at Napoli.

