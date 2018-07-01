West Ham Lodge Bid For Newcastle and Tottenham Target Alassane Plea

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have made a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Alassane Plea, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The attacker is currently on the books at French club Nice and was in superb form last season, something which has not gone unnoticed.











Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with wanting Plea, but Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach are now on their second offer for the 25-year-old, having seen their first proposal refused.



Now West Ham have shown their hand in the race and have slapped in a bid worth £27m





The offer is expected to be significantly more than that put on the table by Gladbach, but it remains to be seen if it is enough to turn Nice's head.



There is also interest in Plea from newly promoted Premier League side Fulham, meaning the transfer chase could yet heat up significantly.



Nice are keen to earn a good fee from selling Plea as they need to hand the attacker's former club Lyon 20 per cent of any sale amount.



He played in a mammoth 49 games for Nice last season and scored 21 goals.

