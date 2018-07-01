XRegister
06 October 2016

01/07/2018 - 22:09 BST

Work With Us – Stuttgart's Message To Clubs On Arsenal and Tottenham Target Benjamin Pavard

 




Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke has warned suitors of Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, that the France international will not be sold this summer, even for €50m. 

Pavard was attracting attention even before the World Cup, but his performances in Russia with France have boosted his profile still further and left scouts drooling over the prospect of submitting match reports on him.




Stuttgart could be tested with bids, but Reschke is clear that the defender will not be sold and instead the focus will be on selling Pavard next summer to a club that play by the rules.

The sporting director told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten: "We will definitely not sell Benjamin Pavard this year for €50m, but will do everything possible to make sure that he plays for another year with us.
 


"We are ready to find a solution for 1st July, 2019.

"With a club that work cleanly and correctly together with us", he added.


Stuttgart remain relaxed about Pavard's situation as his contract does not contain a release clause and runs until 2021.

The 27-year-old, who has nailed down a spot in the France team, joined Stuttgart in the summer of 2016 from Lille for a fee of around €5m.

Stuttgart could make a big profit selling Pavard this summer, with Arsenal and Tottenham able to hand the Bundesliga club a lucrative fee, but they have set so far set their face against losing the Frenchman.
 