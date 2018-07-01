World Cup Is Stopping Us Signing Manchester City Talents – NAC Breda Technical Director

Follow @insidefutbol





NAC Breda have admitted that the World Cup is having a damaging impact on their ability to strike deals with Manchester City.



The Dutch top flight side have a partnership agreement with the Citizens and have regularly made loan signings from the Premier League champions.











NAC Breda want to again use their relationship with Manchester City to bolster their ranks this summer, but the number of players from the English club at the World Cup has made doing so difficult.



Technical director Hans Smulders told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "We are suffering from the World Cup.





"City have a lot of players at the World Cup.



"They do not know how long those players will be in action there and they are also entitled to holiday [afterwards].



"In the meantime, City's preparation for the new football season is also starting. A trip to the United States is planned.



"Young players and players who are in line to be loaned will fill up the vacancies.



"I think they have two players who are not at the World Cup, so there are some open spaces."



As a result, Smulders says that NAC Breda will simply have to be patient to wait to get their hands on players from the Premier League champions this summer; he expects potential signings to initially train with the Citizens over pre-season.



"There will be players that train who will come our way.



"We have to be patient."



NAC Breda finished in 14th spot in the Dutch top flight last season, earning 34 points from 34 games to keep their heads above the drop zone water.

