All Money In Wrong Place – Leeds United Fans With Mixed Reactions To Matej Vydra Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United fans have reacted to claims the club are closer to signing Matej Vydra from Derby County, with Whites supporters offering mixed views on the situation.



Vydra has not travelled with Derby to their pre-season training camp in Tenerife, sparking suggestions a deal could be close, but Rams boss Frank Lampard has insisted he stayed behind due to injury.











Leeds are looking to make last season's Championship's top scorer new head coach Marcelo Bielsa's top summer signing, but it is unclear just how close an agreement might be. Fans such as Andrew Turner and Ron began to speculate on the saga.



Do you think that Vydra has been left at home due to an impending sale or because of reason given by Lampard? — Andrew Turner (@roobuck) July 2, 2018

Until I see a vydra like signing walk in at Leeds im starting to think it could all be another or stunt – hoping I’m wrong but worrying lack of transfer activity — Ron (@ronaallleeds) July 2, 2018



Tommy Ellam meanwhile is unsure on whether Leeds are putting their money in the right place or not, preferring a 'proven' player to join the squad.

I like the sound of Vydra. But I think we’re just putting all our money in the wrong places again. Much rather the money go towards an out and out striker. Preferably proven. And not from Serie B. And Kyle Bartley. #lufc — Tommy Ellam (@Ellam9) July 2, 2018



Oliver Medd shared his view on how the entire Leeds fan base want both Abel Hernandez and Vydra to play at Elland Road.



I think the full fan base just wants Abel and Vydra 😂 club will have to act on Bartley now WBA have come in for him aswell, if Bielsa wants him anyway. — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) July 2, 2018

Andy Waugh calls the situation surrounding transfers at Leeds 'madness', stating that he would be 'happy to spend the biggest bit of the budget on Vydra' then have someone on loan.



Adam Ross reflected on how Bielsa 'likes to play free flowing football' and Vydra might be suitable for the club, whereas NRM wondered if there has been any actual interest from the club or is it just mere speculation from the fans.



Madness mate. I'd be happy to spend the biggest bit of the budget on Vydra then loan someone like Hugill, Ings or Abraham instead. They're not going to cost over 40k a week like Hernandez. — Andy Waugh (@csameoldsameold) July 2, 2018

Bielsa likes to play free flowing football having Vydra might help Saiz rather than hinder him. — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) July 2, 2018