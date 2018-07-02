XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/07/2018 - 16:13 BST

All Money In Wrong Place – Leeds United Fans With Mixed Reactions To Matej Vydra Situation

 




Leeds United fans have reacted to claims the club are closer to signing Matej Vydra from Derby County, with Whites supporters offering mixed views on the situation.

Vydra has not travelled with Derby to their pre-season training camp in Tenerife, sparking suggestions a deal could be close, but Rams boss Frank Lampard has insisted he stayed behind due to injury.




Leeds are looking to make last season's Championship's top scorer new head coach Marcelo Bielsa's top summer signing, but it is unclear just how close an agreement might be. Fans such as Andrew Turner and Ron began to speculate on the saga.
 

 


Tommy Ellam meanwhile is unsure on whether Leeds are putting their money in the right place or not, preferring a 'proven' player to join the squad.

 

 

 


Oliver Medd shared his view on how the entire Leeds fan base want both Abel Hernandez and Vydra to play at Elland Road.
 

 

Andy Waugh calls the situation surrounding transfers at Leeds 'madness', stating that he would be 'happy to spend the biggest bit of the budget on Vydra' then have someone on loan.

Adam Ross reflected on how Bielsa 'likes to play free flowing football' and Vydra might be suitable for the club, whereas NRM wondered if there has been any actual interest from the club or is it just mere speculation from the fans.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 