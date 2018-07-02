XRegister
02/07/2018 - 12:44 BST

Chelsea and Roma Both Interested In Kasper Schmeichel

 




Chelsea and Roma both hold an interest in Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The pair are battling to keep hold of their current number 1 goalkeepers, in the shape of Thibaut Courtois and Alisson, but could fail and be forced to scour the market for a new custodian.




As such they are already thinking about who they might move for and Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel, who is on the books at Leicester, has fallen into their field of vision.

Schmeichel's World Cup adventure with Denmark ended at the weekend after Croatia won a last 16 tie between the two sides 3-2 on penalties.
 


The goalkeeper superbly saved one penalty in extra time and then two in the penalty shootout, but it was not enough to help Denmark progress.

It did however cement his status as a top goalkeeper, while Leicester would be likely to demand a huge fee to let him leave the King Power Stadium this summer.


Schmeichel, 31, joined the Foxes from Leeds in 2011 and has enjoyed success between the sticks for the club.

He won promotion from the Championship in 2014, followed by the Premier League title two years later.
 