06 October 2016

02/07/2018 - 15:02 BST

Claim From Italy: Chelsea Indication Gives Napoli Boost In Desire To Keep Star

 




Chelsea are set to keep hold of Davide Zappacosta and cool their interest in Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Blues are edging towards appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, with Antonio Conte expected to be shown the door, and have been linked with wanting right-back Hysaj at Stamford Bridge.




Sarri is a big fan of his former charge and Hysaj is one of a number of players currently at Napoli to have been linked with a switch.

But according to Italian radio station Radio Crc, Chelsea have indicated they will not move to try to sign the Albania international from Napoli.
 


It has been claimed that the Blues will keep faith in Zappacosta, who has been linked with a return to Italy with Italian giants Inter.

If Chelsea are not in the race to sign Hysaj, Napoli will likely breathe a sigh of relief as they eye keeping someone who was a key player last term.


The 24-year-old made 35 appearances in Serie A last season as Napoli pushed Juventus for the Serie A title.

Hysaj is under contract with Napoli until 2021.
 