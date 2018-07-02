Derby County Hoping For Transfer Auction With Leeds United Target Matej Vydra

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County are hoping that a transfer auction for Leeds United target Matej Vydra can be sparked, but the Rams are struggling to generate the interest expected.



Vydra is wanted by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites have been claimed to be closing in on a deal after the forward remained in England instead of travelling with Derby to their pre-season camp in Tenerife.











However, Derby boss Frank Lampard dashed those claims when he said that Vydra has only stayed behind due to injury and could be ready in a week to train with the squad.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Derby hope that enough clubs will join the hunt for Vydra that an auction can be created to drive up the price.





But so far the expected interest in the Czech has failed to materialise.



Leeds will welcome the news as fewer clubs wanting Vydra means more of an opportunity to keep the price down.



It has been suggested the Rams, who are aiming to cut their wage bill and raise funds this summer, are looking for between £11m and £12m for Vydra.



Leeds have also been in talks with free agent striker Abel Hernandez following his exit from Hull City.

