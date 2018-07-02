XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2018 - 10:41 BST

FC Groningen Technical Boss Reveals Leeds United Linked Mimoun Mahi Wants To Stay Put

 




Mimoun Mahi, who has been regularly linked with Leeds United, has U-turned on his desire to quit Dutch top flight side FC Groningen. 

The attacker was keen to move on from Groningen last season and set his course towards an exit this summer.




He was regularly linked with Leeds at points last season, while several other clubs were also tracking his situation at Groningen, but the Dutch club's technical manager Ron Jans has revealed that Mahi now wants to stay put, ending thoughts of a summer transfer.

"After last season, Mimoun sat down with our new coach Danny Buijs", Jans revealed to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.
 


"In that conversation, Mimoun also indicated that he wanted to think about [staying at] the club.

"Mimoun wants to blaze a trail for the club for the coming year", the technical manager stressed.


"These are good signs."

Groningen are now expected to sit down at the negotiating table to work to extend the attacker's contract at the club.

The Morocco international has just a year left on his deal at Groningen and the club want to lock him down for a longer period.

Despite wrestling with transfer speculation and a desire to move last season, Mahi still scored seven times and provided six assists for his team-mates in the Dutch Eredivisie.
 