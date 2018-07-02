Feels Like New £200m Player – Liverpool Fans React To New Mohamed Salah Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club and many Reds fans are ecstatic.



Salah, whose World Cup hopes came to an early end due to Egypt crashing out in the group stage, put pen to paper on a new deal on Monday which keeps him at the Merseyside club until 2023.











Jurgen Klopp welcomed back a selection of Liverpool players to Melwood for pre-season training today, but Salah will return at a later date. Liverpool fan Katta took to Twitter calling the deal 'Monday motivation'.



OMG 😍😍😍 that's a Monday motivation 💪♥️ — Katta 💛❤️ (@Nieme18) July 2, 2018



The PFA Player of the Year for 2017/18 has also won a lot hearts at Anfield, with Ghina describing the Salah's smile as something that lights up her world.

The smile that lights up my world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ghina (@KingMomo_11) July 2, 2018



Franck Gullit is the opinion that the five-year long deal sends out a 'strong statement'. And after the new deals for Roberto Firmino and Salah, he hopes Sadio Mane too commits his long term future to the club.



5 more years mate.sends out a strong statement as well.First bobby,now Salah, lets get Mane to sign too — Franck Gullit (@FranckGullit) July 2, 2018

Barcelona fan Mateusz Doniec though was quick to point out how Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho signed long term deals with Liverpool, only to move to the Camp Nou soon after.



Meanwhile, Michael feels as if the club have 'just signed a £200m player', stating that the fans don't just dream but believe in the coach and player's abilities. On the other hand Twitter user, NK8 wants another surprise from the club in the shape of signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon.



It's feels like we have just signed a £200m player. Superb news. Congrats @lfc @MoSalah @klopp_juergen This season, we don't just dream, we believe!!❤ #YNWA — Michael – just Michael (@Michael87162756) July 2, 2018