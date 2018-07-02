XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2018 - 12:29 BST

Feels Like New £200m Player – Liverpool Fans React To New Mohamed Salah Contract

 




Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club and many Reds fans are ecstatic.

Salah, whose World Cup hopes came to an early end due to Egypt crashing out in the group stage, put pen to paper on a new deal on Monday which keeps him at the Merseyside club until 2023.




Jurgen Klopp welcomed back a selection of Liverpool players to Melwood for pre-season training today, but Salah will return at a later date. Liverpool fan Katta took to Twitter calling the deal 'Monday motivation'.
 

 


The PFA Player of the Year for 2017/18 has also won a lot hearts at Anfield, with Ghina describing the Salah's smile as something that lights up her world.

 

 

 


Franck Gullit is the opinion that the five-year long deal sends out a 'strong statement'. And after the new deals for Roberto Firmino and Salah, he hopes Sadio Mane too commits his long term future to the club.
 

 

Barcelona fan Mateusz Doniec though was quick to point out how Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho signed long term deals with Liverpool, only to move to the Camp Nou soon after.

Meanwhile, Michael feels as if the club have 'just signed a £200m player', stating that the fans don't just dream but believe in the coach and player's abilities. On the other hand Twitter user, NK8 wants another surprise from the club in the shape of signing Nabil Fekir from Lyon.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 