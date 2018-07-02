Felipe Anderson Pushing For West Ham Move To Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Felipe Anderson is pushing to be sold to West Ham United, but the Hammers' talks with Lazio to sign the Brazilian have stalled.



West Ham have been speaking to Lazio in recent weeks in a bid to find an agreement to take the attacking midfielder to the London Stadium.











But Lazio have been firm in their demands and the negotiations have stalled, with West Ham now having put in a bid for Nice attacker Alassane Plea; it is unclear if signing Plea would end their interest in Anderson.



According to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Anderson is still pushing for the move to West Ham to go through.





He is keen to take up the challenge of playing in the Premier League and wants Lazio and West Ham to find an agreement.



Anderson has been on the books at Lazio since 2013 and has 177 appearances for the Rome side to his name, with 34 goals and 42 assists.



His contract with Lazio is set to run for a further two years.



It remains to be seen if Anderson will get his wish and West Ham and Lazio get back around the negotiating table to thrash out an agreement which would see the 25-year-old move to England.

