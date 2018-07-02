Leeds United’s Interest In Signing Striker Unclear After Conflicting Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





There is confusion over whether Leeds United are still looking to sign Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu.



The Whites agreed an option to sign Mbakogu from the Italian Serie B side earlier this year, with the price set at £3m. However, the option has now run out as it only lasted until the end of June.











It has been suggested in Italy that Leeds could still sign the Nigerian, albeit for a cut price £1.6m, while there have also been claims that the Whites, while still in the picture, are in no hurry to move.



Further confusion has now been thrown into the mix as local paper the Yorkshire Evening Post has been told Leeds' interest in Mbakogu is dead.





It is unclear whether Leeds are ready to sign Mbakogu, are keeping him in mind as an option for later in the transfer window, or have completed ended their interest in him.



Carpi have planned on selling the striker to help fund their transfer business this summer.



And the Italian Serie B side would be forced to rethink their plans if they cannot ship Mbakogu to Elland Road.



Leeds have also been linked with strikers Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez.

