06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/07/2018 - 16:51 BST

Liverpool Confirm Loan Departure of Goalkeeper

 




Liverpool have confirmed that goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has moved to Scotland to join Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old has been training with Neil Lennon's side and will be backup for injured goalkeeper Ofir Marciano also offering him competition when the season kicks off.




The veteran goalkeeper joined the Reds from Bolton Wanderers in 2015, though he failed to make the number one spot at Anfield his own and fell further down the pecking order after the arrival of Loris Karius in 2016.

A cruciate ligament rupture was also critical in restricting his appearances, with his last first-team action being back in November 2016.
 


He has managed just six senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side during his three-year stay at Anfield and was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic in July 2016.

In a statement on their official website, Liverpool announced: "Adam Bogdan has joined Hibernian on a season-long loan deal, Liverpool can confirm."


Hibernian's first game of the season will be at home on 12th July against NSI Runavik in the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.
 