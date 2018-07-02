Liverpool Front of Queue For AC Milan Star But No Bid Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is continuing to think about AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential signing this summer, but the Reds have yet to make an offer.



Klopp is under pressure to sign a new goalkeeper after Loris Karius' disastrous mistakes condemned Liverpool to defeat in the Champions League final in May.











The Reds have been linked with a host of custodians across Europe, including AC Milan's Donnarumma.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Klopp is a big fan of Donnarumma and has positioned Liverpool as the goalkeeper's most likely destination if he leaves the San Siro.





No bid has been made by the Reds though, while it is also suggested Liverpool's relationship with Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola is less than perfect.



AC Milan are also strongly sticking to their stance that Donnarumma cannot leave the club for less than €60m.



The 19-year-old made a total of 53 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri last season.



He completed the full 90 minutes in both legs of AC Milan's Europa League exit against Arsenal.

