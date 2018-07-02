XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/07/2018 - 15:17 BST

Manchester United Goalkeeper Closing On West Brom Switch

 




West Brom are closing in on a £5m swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. 

The Baggies suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and have been tipped to lose goalkeeper Ben Foster this summer, with Watford showing interest.




They have turned their attention to Johnstone, who is out of the first team picture at Old Trafford.

According to the BBC, a move to the Hawthorns is close for Johnstone.
 


The 25-year-old has been sent out on numerous loan spells during his time at Manchester United.

Johnstone, who spent the last 18 months on loan at Aston Villa, has had loan stints at Oldham, Scunthorpe, Walsall, Yeovil, Doncaster and Preston.


He helped Villa go all the way to the Championship playoff final last season under manager Steve Bruce and looks set for another stint playing in the division again next term.

West Brom will be looking to book an instant return to the top flight under Darren Moore.
 