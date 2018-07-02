Massive Chance – England Fans Look Ahead To Colombia Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





England are all set to face Colombia in a World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday, but fans of the Three Lions are having trouble waiting for the game to start.



The Three Lions, who qualified in second place from Group G, will face Group H winners Colombia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. While England head into the match on back of a 1-0 loss to Belgium, Colombia beat Senegal by the same margin in their last group encounter











However, Colombians have never beaten the English in their five previous meetings, with two losses in World Cup. With history on England's side, Robert wishes the match was scheduled for today.



Buzzing so much for #COL vs #Eng tomorrow. Wish it was today lol. Think we will do it. But be prepared for me to be in a foul mood if we don't haha. #ThreeLions #worldcup — Robert (@robert89__) July 2, 2018



Jonny Wilson though is preparing himself and setting reminders just in case things do not turn out in a favourable way.

If #England lose to #Colombia tomorrow, can we all please remember:



– We had "no expectations" coming into this tournament

– We've set all sorts of records over the past two weeks

– Germany, Spain, Argentina, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands aren't in the quarter-finals#ThreeLions — Jonny Wilson (@jwcopywriting) July 2, 2018



Ellis Cleary-Tucker has a premonition of her own, with fans likely to be 'waking up with hangovers after England have won their first World Cup in 52 years'.



This time in two weeks we’ll all be waking up with hangovers after England have won their first World Cup in 52 years #itscomimghome #ThreeLions — Ellis Cleary-Tucker (@EllisCleary8) July 2, 2018

With Spain knocked out, Sweden and England themselves are the only teams left that have reached a previous World Cup final on their side of the draw and Gav sees this as a 'MASSIVE CHANCE' for the team.



While James Beardwell can already feel that the trophy is coming home to English soil, Gary Doyle has a word of caution.



England need to go up in the gears now for me.We struggled against Belgium to beat Belgium.They need a quality performance from now. No messing about. You won’t get teams like this ever again to get to a World Cup final.MASSIVE CHANCE. @fa #englandaway #threelions — Gav (@TheBantams1983) July 2, 2018

I can feel it the World Cup is coming home 🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Come on England!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ThreeLions 🦁🦁🦁 #ItsComingHome #BeardwellsOnFire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cB8Xj0xzRK — James Beardwell (@undateables_jb) July 2, 2018