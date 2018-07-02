Mohamed Salah Signing New Deal Says This About Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that a world class player such as Mohamed Salah signing a long-term contract with the club speaks a lot about the Reds.



Salah had an incredible season with Liverpool the last term as he netted 44 goals in just 52 appearances for the club and helped Klopp's side reach the Champions League final.











The German manager, who is yet to get his hands on silverware with Liverpool, feels that the deal shows the belief of the player in the club and also the club's faith in the player.



Klopp says it also shows that Anfield is a place where world-class talents can fulfil their ambitions and professional dreams and Liverpool are working hard together to achieve that.





The 51-year-old told the club's official website: “It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.



“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.



“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think."



With Salah signing a new deal and with new faces at the club, Klopp will now be looking to win his first trophy with Liverpool and go one better in the Champions League next season.