XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2018 - 12:37 BST

Mohamed Salah Signing New Deal Says This About Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that a world class player such as Mohamed Salah signing a long-term contract with the club speaks a lot about the Reds.

Salah had an incredible season with Liverpool the last term as he netted 44 goals in just 52 appearances for the club and helped Klopp's side reach the Champions League final.




The German manager, who is yet to get his hands on silverware with Liverpool, feels that the deal shows the belief of the player in the club and also the club's faith in the player.

Klopp says it also shows that Anfield is a place where world-class talents can fulfil their ambitions and professional dreams and Liverpool are working hard together to achieve that.
 


The 51-year-old told the club's official website: “It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.


“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think."

With Salah signing a new deal and with new faces at the club, Klopp will now be looking to win his first trophy with Liverpool and go one better in the Champions League next season.

 