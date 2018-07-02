Nice Manchester United Scout Saw That – Molde Teenager After Four-Goal Haul

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haland has vowed to focus on matters at Molde, despite being watched by a Manchester United scout on Sunday evening.



The Red Devils had a talent spotter taking in the 17-year-old's performance and he did not disappoint, scoring four goals as Molde routed Brann 4-0 in an away Norwegian top flight fixture.











All goals came within the first 21 minutes as Haland made the best possible impression.



The teenager is aware he was watched and welcomed the fact, but insisted that he needs to focus on continuing to deliver the goods for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde.





He told Eurosport.no: "It is good that they were in the stands.



"I am a Molde player, so I am focusing on delivering here.



"That is how simple it is", Haland added.



Manchester United already have a good connection in place if they choose to move for Haland as Molde boss is Red Devils legend Solskjaer.



The striker has so far scored six goals in 13 Norwegian top flight appearances and is under contract until the end of 2019.



He has been capped by Norway at Under-19 level.

