Odds Against Leeds United Having Perfect Transfer Window, Former White Concedes

David Prutton thinks that the odds are firmly against Leeds United having the perfect summer transfer window, but insists that does not mean they cannot make quality additions to their squad.



Leeds are swinging into action in the summer transfer window following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach and sealed their first arrival at the weekend, with Lewis Baker arriving on loan from Chelsea.











They are also claimed to be closing in on Derby County forward Matej Vydra, though no fee has been agreed with the Rams.



The clock is ticking on the summer transfer window, though Leeds can make loan additions through to the end of August, and Prutton is sure the Whites will have to work down their list of targets.





But even if they are unlikely to be able to pull off the perfect window, the former Leeds star is still positive about the signings that can be made.



Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "It’s not even a matter of the deadline coming round. Yes, there’s little over a month left to do permanent deals but you often find that signings come in bunches and Leeds will be like every club: in possession of a list of first choices, second choices, fall-backs and contingencies.



"The unpredictability of the transfer market demands that amount of planning and much as supporters might not want to hear this, it’s very rare for a team to pull off the perfect window.



"You have to be patient and pragmatic and sometimes you have to settle for second best.



"Ideally, your scouting should mean that second best is still a very good addition", he added.



Leeds are also trying to bring in a new goalkeeper and another centre-back, with David Stockdale, Angus Gunn, Juan Foyth and Kyle Bartley all having been linked with the Whites.

