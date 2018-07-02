Pre-Season Is Needed – Liverpool Star Emphasises Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has admitted that he is not very fond of pre-season, but at the same time acknowledged the importance, which he believes will help the club to produce results next season.



A number of Liverpool stars reported to the club's Melwood training base on Monday morning to start preparations for the forthcoming campaign.











The defender stated that he is happy to be back at Melwood and is glad to see so many excited faces who are ready to go for next season.



Klavan, who saw less game time for Liverpool after the arrival of Virgil Van Dijk, is of the opinion that pre-season is of immense importance in order to have a good season.





He told the the club's official website: "Yeah, of course. It's quite good weather, actually, so I'm surprised, everything's nice.



"It's always nice, the first day back at Melwood, you see so many excited faces and everybody's ready to rumble.



"I think it's [difficult] but it's so important if you want to have a good season – this pre-season is needed.



"A lot of running, of course, it's not ideal but it's what you do."



The 32-year-old will now look to get more time on the pitch for Klopp's side and help the team get their hands on their first piece of silverware under the German manager.

