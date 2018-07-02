XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/07/2018 - 15:38 BST

Question Mark Over Kieran Tierney In Premier League – Former Celtic Star On Everton Interest

 




Everton target Kieran Tierney has a question mark over whether he could cope in the Premier League, if a move south of the border is sealed, former Celtic star Scott McDonald says.

The Celtic full-back, who has a contract with the Hoops running until 2023, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer with Everton mooted to be leading the chase.




McDonald believes that the pace and physicality of the Premier League is much higher than the Scottish Premiership, and it would be a tough test for Tierney should he move to England.

But at the same time, McDonald is of the opinion that Tierney would be more than willing to rise to that test and meet the question mark head on.
 


McDonald, questioned on the Everton speculation, told BBC Sportsound: "Celtic as a football club, I don't think they'll want to lose him but it certainly tests their resolve – if £25m is slapped on to the table, that's a hard amount to say 'no' to and then I think pretty much it'll be in the player's hands.

"People are going to go mad when I say there's still a question mark on Kieran Tierney, especially at that level.


"The physicality and the pace of the game down there is completely night and day from what you get week in, week out here.

"I think he's more than willing, more than capable, to go and rise to that test. It's not so much him, it's what he's up against.

"It's the bigger physical specimen that he's going to come up against."

Tierney has been in no hurry to move away from Celtic in recent years, but a big money bid from Everton could cause the defender to think twice.

 