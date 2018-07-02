We Want More – Jurgen Klopp Looking For Success After Securing Mohamed Salah On New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that last season was a special one and has admits the Reds are hungry for success next season.



The Reds had a very good European campaign under Klopp last season as they went all the way to the Champions League final, but ended up losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.











Klopp believes that Mohamed Salah, who has penned a new contract, does not put himself above the team or anyone in the team and that is exactly why he had such a good season last term. He is also of the opinion that there were many special moments for the team last season, but the Reds are ready for success.



The 51-year-oldstated that the club now want to achieve more together and there should be a never-stop attitude individually and collectively.





Klopp told the club's official website: “The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it.



“He recognises his team-mates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season.