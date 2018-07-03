Barcelona Could Propose Cash Plus Player Bid For Manchester United Target Willian

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are considering offering a player to Chelsea as part of a proposed deal to take Manchester United target Willian to the Nou Camp this summer.



While the Brazilian winger continues to impress in the World Cup, his future at Chelsea continues to remain uncertain as clubs look to snare him away from Stamford Bridge.











Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Willian and Jose Mourinho is keen to reunite with his former Chelsea player at Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Barcelona have also been keen on taking the Brazilian to Spain and it has been claimed that the club’s technical team have been left impressed by the 29-year-old’s qualities.





But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea’s €80m asking price for the winger is a problem for Barcelona and the Catalan giants are in no mood to touch the figure.



The Spanish champions are exploring options to bring the price down and it has been suggested that the club could offer player to Chelsea as part of a deal to sign Willian.



It has been claimed that the Catalan giants could consider offering Andre Gomes, Rafinha or Paulinho to Chelsea and significantly bring down the cash part of the proposed deal.



Barcelona are keen to get Willian and are considering all their options to do a deal with Chelsea.



If Chelsea signal they could move on price by accepting a player, it will offer encouragement to Willian's suitors.

