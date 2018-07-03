Claim From Italy: Manchester United Failed With Bid For AC Milan Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have rejected a bid from Manchester United for Italy centre-back Alessio Romagnoli this summer, it has been claimed.



Jose Mourinho wants to add at least one high quality centre-back to his Manchester United squad and has been assessing a number of options in the market.











Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is said to be one of Manchester United’s targets, but the Nerazzurri have already rejected a bid from the Red Devils for the Slovakian centre-half.



Manchester United are claimed to have turned their attention towards AC Milan’s Romagnoli, however it has been claimed the Rossoneri have also knocked back an offer for the Italy defender.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan rejected a bid worth €45m plus another €5m in bonus from Manchester United for Romagnoli.



The centre-back is a big part of AC Milan’s future but recently problems with financial fair play, coupled with a one-season ban from European competitions, have put pressure on the Serie A giants.



With no European football on offer next season, AC Milan are said to be under the threat of losing their top players this summer.



And it has been claimed the Rossoneri could seriously consider selling Romagnoli if Manchester United return with a significantly higher bid.

