XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/07/2018 - 16:51 BST

Claim From Italy: Manchester United Failed With Bid For AC Milan Defender

 




AC Milan have rejected a bid from Manchester United for Italy centre-back Alessio Romagnoli this summer, it has been claimed.

Jose Mourinho wants to add at least one high quality centre-back to his Manchester United squad and has been assessing a number of options in the market.




Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is said to be one of Manchester United’s targets, but the Nerazzurri have already rejected a bid from the Red Devils for the Slovakian centre-half.

Manchester United are claimed to have turned their attention towards AC Milan’s Romagnoli, however it has been claimed the Rossoneri have also knocked back an offer for the Italy defender.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan rejected a bid worth €45m plus another €5m in bonus from Manchester United for Romagnoli.

The centre-back is a big part of AC Milan’s future but recently problems with financial fair play, coupled with a one-season ban from European competitions, have put pressure on the Serie A giants.


With no European football on offer next season, AC Milan are said to be under the threat of losing their top players this summer.

And it has been claimed the Rossoneri could seriously consider selling Romagnoli if Manchester United return with a significantly higher bid.
 