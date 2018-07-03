Claim From Portugal: Chancel Mbemba Closing On Porto Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba is on the verge of joining FC Porto and is expected to sign a contract with the club soon.



The defender was a bit part player at Newcastle last season and the club have been keen to listen to offers for him in order to make space in their squad and on the wage bill for new players.











Anderlecht were keen to re-sign the player but they failed to reach an agreement over a fee with the Premier League outfit and now it seems it is a matter of time before the Congolese defender signs for a new club.



Porto have been in talks with Newcastle to sign Mbemba and there are suggestions that the two clubs have found an agreement for the defender’s transfer.





And according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, he arrived in Portugal on Monday night to complete the move and is expected to sign a contract with Porto soon.



Mbemba was at the Estadio Dragao last month to discuss a potential and despite a late bid by other clubs to sign him, Mbemba is now set to join the Portuguese giants soon.



He has already agreed a four-year contract with the club and is expected to put pen to paper on the agreement imminently.

