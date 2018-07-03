Differences Remain – Inter Struggling To Agree Deal With Bordeaux For Spurs Target Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan and Bordeaux have disagreements over the conditions of an obligatory purchase option for Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Malcom.



The Brazilian winger’s future has been a source of much speculation this summer with a number of clubs vying to sign him from French outfit Bordeaux.











Tottenham have been regularly linked with Malcom and are amongst the European big wigs who are interested in the Brazilian, but Inter have been the ones who have put in all the legwork to land the 21-year-old.



Malcom is prepared to join the Nerazzurri this summer, but for the moment Inter are struggling to agree terms on a transfer with Bordeaux that would take the Brazilian to Italy.





Inter have offered a loan fee of €10m to the French club and are prepared to pay another €30m when they take up the option to sign the player at the end of next season.



But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Bordeaux want an obligatory purchase option, which would be automatically triggered if Malcom attains some easily achievable targets at Inter.



The Nerazzurri believe the high loan fee almost guarantees that the club would take up the option to sign he Brazilian as a club would not spend such a sum on a player for one season.



They are also prepared to include the obligatory purchase option in the agreement, provided the targets are steeper than Bordeaux want for Malcom.

