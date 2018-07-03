XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

03/07/2018 - 18:34 BST

Everton In Transfer Scrap With Serie A Pair For Italy Under-17 Star

 




Everton are in the race for the signature of Italy Under-17 attacking midfielder Samuele Mulattieri this summer.

A product of the Spezia academy, the young attacker is one of the most talked about talents in Italian football at the moment and his performances have not escaped the big wigs of Serie A.




Scouts from the top clubs in Italy have been regularly keeping tabs on his development and there are suggestions he could be leaving Spezia this summer.

Juventus and Inter Milan are currently jostling amongst themselves to get their hands on the youngster, but they are also facing serious competition from a Premier League club for Mulattieri.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton have also been keeping an eye on the young attacking midfielder and are scheming to take him to England this summer.

Everton scouts have been left impressed by the young Italian’s development and the club are considering making a move for him in the coming days and weeks.


The Toffees would have to only pay a paltry compensation to snare him away from Spezia.

However, it remains to be seen whether they would be able to convince Mulattieri to move to England when he has an opportunity to stay in Italy by either joining Inter or Juventus.
 