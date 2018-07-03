He Has Not Said No To Us – Ligue 1 Coach Sabri Lamouchi Still Hopeful About Wahbi Khazri

Follow @insidefutbol





Rennes coach Sabri Lamouchi has insisted that Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri is yet to agree to join any other club this summer.



The Tunisian attacker spent last season on loan at Rennes and the Ligue 1 club are interested in signing him on a permanent deal in the ongoing window.











However, Khazri is believed to be looking for European football next season and has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to join another French club in Saint-Etienne this summer.



But it seems Rennes have not given up hope of signing the club and Lamouchi confirmed that the club are still trying to convince the player to continue their association next season.





And the Rennes coach insisted that neither the attacker has agreed a move to any other club nor rejected the offer from Les Rouges et Noirs.



He admits that Rennes are in a stiff fight for Khazri’s signature, but feels it would make his job a lot easier if he continues at the club.



Lamouchi said in a press conference when asked about Khazri: “I know the club and the president have not stopped trying to convince Wahbi.



“As far as I know he has not signed somewhere else and he has not said no to us.



"We’ll do what it takes to keep him with us as we know what he can bring to the dressing room.



“The president is doing what is necessary.”



He added: “Unfortunately, I want to say, we are not the only ones [after him].



“But it’s clear that as a coach it would save me time to have him as he knows me and I know him.”

