06 October 2016

03/07/2018 - 21:57 BST

He’s Here – Arsenal Fans Welcome Sokratis To Club On Social Media

 




Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund to much excitement from Gunners fans on social media.

Greek international Sokratis, who has made 79 appearances for Greece, will don the No.5 shirt at the Emirates Stadium, but is awaiting completion of regulatory processes before he can commence training.




Arsenal made the announcement on their Twitter handle with a short video as club fan Eva McLaughlin welcomed the player.
 

 


Arsenal fan James Patrick thinks the squad will be 'fully ready for the new season' with a couple more additions.

 

 

 


Andrey Fahey is still not convinced, as he states the team need 'another defender', with the idea of playing Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis together 'a disaster waiting to happen'.
 

 

Meanwhile, Caroline Ogunsola went ahead and called the played 'Mr.Soccer himself', declaring she can't wait to see Sokratis in action for the Gunners.

While Simon Stewart can already see the 30-year-old in armour inspired by the film '300', Kuhle M is worried about all the pronunciations he needs to perfect now.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 