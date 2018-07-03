Huddersfield Town Keen On Gael Kakuta

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town are interested in signing former Chelsea attacking midfielder Gael Kakuta during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Now 27, the Frenchman joined Amiens on loan from Hebei China Fortune last summer and impressed in the top tier of French football, scoring six goals and providing an equal number of assists in 36 league appearances.











His performances have put him back on the radar of clubs in Europe at the end of the season and Kakuta is considering his future at the moment.



Amiens are more than interested in holding on to the player on a permanent deal, but they are expected to face stiff competition from clubs in Spain and England.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Huddersfield Town are considering a swoop for the former Chelsea man to take him back to England this summer.



Following successfully surviving in their first season back in the top tier of English football, the Terriers are looking to further strengthen their squad in order to consolidate their place in the Premier League.



Spanish outfit Leganes are also interested in Kakuta and have taken concrete steps to snare him away from Amiens this summer.



Kakuta is keen to continue playing in Europe and is unlikely to envisage a move back to China.

