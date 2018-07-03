Leeds United Inform Serie B Side They Won’t Take Up Option To Sign Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have informed Serie B outfit Carpi that they will not be taking up their option on signing Jerry Mbakogu this summer.



The Yorkshire giants had an agreement in place with Carpi to sign the striker for a transfer fee of £3m. However, the option has run out as it only lasted until the end of June.











There have been claims in Italy that Leeds are looking to do a deal at lower price of around £1.6m despite Marcelo Bielsa preferring other targets over the Carpi forward.



It reportedly emerged on Monday that Leeds’ move for Mbakogu is more or less dead and there has been further clarification on the cold trail.





According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have formally written to Carpi to inform them that they will not be exercising the option to sign the forward.



While Leeds will not use their option, it could still leave the door open for a move at a cut price later in the transfer window, if the Whites do not land their main targets.



Leeds are believed to be prioritising a move for Derby’s Matej Vydra, with the striker left out of the Rams’ pre-season camp squad, the club citing injury problems.



Abel Hernandez is also said to be a striker on Leeds’ radar this summer.

