06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/07/2018 - 14:51 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Carry Passengers, Former Leeds United Star Warns

 




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton insists that head coach Marcelo Bielsa isn't one who carries passengers, though the squad he has on offer at present is "painfully thin".

The veteran has taken over at Elland Road this summer, though he is yet to make any significant moves in the transfer market, with just one player in the form of Lewis Baker arriving.




Prutton though is of the opinion that significant work needs to be done as the squad as it currently looks is painfully thin and lean.

While the 36-year-old is happy with the Baker's signing he believes that the transfer business at Elland Road needs to ramp up soon.
 


Prutton also took time to warn the current Leeds players about picking up their game as he believes that Bielsa won't keep any mere passengers in his squad.

"You need to school your main men and bring them up to speed as quickly as possible, in time for the big kick-off. As harsh as it sounds, Bielsa isn’t here to carry any passengers", Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.


"But in terms of the squad he has at his disposal, there’s lean and then there’s painfully thin.

"Looking at the photographs of Wednesday’s training session at Thorp Arch, you could see with your own eyes that work needs to be done.

"Okay, some players like Pontus Jansson would otherwise be there if other commitments hadn’t taken him elsewhere but Bielsa has inherited no more than the skeleton of a team.

"It needs meat on the bones and with July here, it needs meat on the bones fairly quickly. Leeds did make their first signing of the summer on Saturday when landing Lewis Baker on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

"But I doubt I’m the only person who wants to see transfer business at Elland Road ramp up further soon."

The Peacocks have already started off their training at Thorp Arch and will be based there for the entire pre-season, with the first friendly to be played against Forest Green Rovers away from home.
 