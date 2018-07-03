XRegister
06 October 2016

03/07/2018 - 21:37 BST

Monaco and Valencia Looking At Getting Involved In Chase For West Ham Target Felipe Anderson

 




Valencia and Monaco are looking at getting into the race to sign West Ham target Felipe Anderson, but Lazio are still determined to drive a hard bargain for the attacking midfielder.

The Hammers, under their new manager Manuel Pellegrini, have been constantly speaking to Lazio in an attempt to agree a fee for the Brazilian.




The Premier League giants have so far failed to close out the deal, in spite of the player himself showing keenness to make the move.

The Italian outfit are not prepared to take less than they feel Anderson is worth and president Claudio Lotito is continuing to take a hard line.
 


"I will take the final call on the price of our players", the president previously said.

"All around the world the valuation of a player is decided by the club that sells and not who buys."


West Ham now have rivals for Anderson's signature as, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Monaco and Valencia are showing interest.

And Lotito could listen to offers from both clubs as he seeks to get the best deal.

Anderson's contract with Lazio is set to run for another two years.
 